On the eve of Tite’s call-up, Fabinho leaves with discomfort in his thigh, but says he is optimistic in Liverpool | Brazilian Team
In a press conference after the match, Klopp reported that Fabinho was optimistic about the pain. That is, he indicated that it would not be anything serious, that would keep him away from the pitch for a long time. Liverpool have their FA Cup final against Thiago Silva’s Chelsea on Saturday.
Best moments of Aston Villa 1 x 2 Liverpool in the Premier League
+ Liverpool beat Aston Villa in turn and follow Manchester City chase
+ National team call-up: what to expect from Tite’s penultimate list before the Qatar World Cup
Fabinho leaves the field at the beginning of the Liverpool match – Photo: Liverpool
The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, announces the list of 26 names this Wednesday, at 10 am. Fabinho was the right name among the squad and, despite the physical problem, should not be left out of the list – the games against South Korea, Japan and Argentina are only at the beginning of June.
Fabinho has more than 4,100 minutes on the field this season – more than 3,500 minutes for Liverpool and the rest for the Brazilian national team, in a total of 55 matches.
– I don’t know (gravity), he felt the muscle, but not much. He’s optimistic, but I’m not sure what it means. Let’s wait,” Klopp said.
Klopp talks to Fabinho as he leaves the field at Aston Villa 1 x 2 Liverpool for the Premier League – Photo: Reuters