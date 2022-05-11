On the rise, Hulk becomes a subject in the Selection and journalist reveals Tite’s plans for the Cup: “I was surprised”

The striker was called up while wearing the Atlético shirt, but has not been a recurring name in the national team.

After qualifying in advance for the World Cup, coach Tite will make another call-up for the Brazilian team this Wednesday (11). The list will be for the friendlies in July, one of the last opportunities for the coach to observe the players with the canary shirt before the final list for the World Cup. There is an expectation about the appearance of some news, such as the return of Hulk.

The main highlight of Atlético Mineiro since he arrived at the team, the striker has already been called up while wearing the shirt of Galo, but has not been a recurring name in Tite’s calls. Top scorer of the champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship in 2021, he has been one of the athletes most requested by the fans. The Selection’s coaching staff, in turn, already has an action plan with Hulk.

During the last edition of the “ESPN FC” program, broadcast by Grupo Disney this Tuesday (10), commentator Mauro Naves stated that Tite is not working on the possibility of taking him to Qatar. the commission (of the Selection) does not work with the hypothesis of taking the Hulk. I was surprised,” he said.

“He is not a player who is on the rise (with Tite), as it is getting very difficult not to take two on each side. Tite is enjoying the rush. Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Rodrygo. It’s a schema issue.” The Brazilian team’s June friendlies will be against South Korea, Japan and Argentina. Hulk was a starter in the 2014 cycle and Cup, but received rare chances afterwards.