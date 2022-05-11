Open Air: largest open-air cinema in the world celebrates 20 years in new edition

THE open air, the world’s largest open-air cinema is back to celebrate 20 years in a new edition. The big screen once again occupies the Jockey Club, in São Paulo, from May 25 to June 12, with programming ranging from classic films to box office phenomena and animations. In addition, there are new shows, workshops, activations, among other attractions.

In this twentieth year, the largest of the screens shows 23 films of the most different genres, for all tastes and ages, and also hosts unique shows and workshops in an area with accessibility and a charming gastronomic space. Online sales are now open and there’s still time to secure your spot.

Tickets for the opening day will be raffled through the website and social networks Open Air Brasil for 500 people to watch, with a companion, free of charge, the exhibition of the long-awaited “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, 2022 sequel to the successful 2016 Marvel title. To close the night in a festive mood, there’s a show by Zé Ricardo and guests.

Open Air Programming

Highlight for the national films of the program. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut of “God’s city”, by Fernando Meirelles, Zé Pequeno and the Caixa Baixa gang are present at Vibra Open Air. Soon after the session, the show “Manguefonia” will take place, an unprecedented project in honor of the 30 years of the manguebeat movement with musicians from Nação Zumbi, Mundo Livre SA, Devotos, Banda Eddie, Mestre Ambrósio and Devotos do Ódio, such as Otto, Fred04 and Jorge Du Peixe, which will celebrate the movement created by Chico Science.

“Eduardo and Monica”, acclaimed adaptation recently released, starring Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga, will be followed by the new and highly sought after musical project by Lúcio Mauro Filho and Pedro Baby, “A Lei Natural dos Encontros”, which will make its first performance in São Paulo, with participation special by Fran and Carlos Trilha.

The unforgettable comedy genius Paulo Gustavo will have his memory and legacy remembered with the exhibition of “My mother is a piece”, a landmark of cinema. After the film, we will have a surprise show that invites Drik Barbosa and Bivolt.

To make the party even more special, this year some prestigious films celebrate their birthday together with the event. Starting with “The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain”, by Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jeunet, who as well as “City of Dreams”, by David Lynch, complete two decades of launch in Brazil. The long one, “Love in the Skin”, by the Chinese Wong Kar-Wai, darling of cult cinema, and “The French Chronicle” by the astonishing Wes Anderson, round out the critically acclaimed film selection.

Recent global box office phenomena will have plenty of space on the schedule. “Dune”, fiction starring current Hollywood darlings Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, is among those confirmed, as is “In the Rhythm of the Heart”, a musical drama blockbuster and Oscar winner for Best Picture, and the surprising “Spider-Man: no homecoming”, which took millions of people to cinemas, giving the sector a much-needed breath.

The selection continues with the documentary “The Beatles – Get Back: The Last Show”, in an adapted version for the cinema (60min) of the homonymous documentary. Finally, the super screen receives “Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets”, the third film in the billion-dollar franchise.

Feira Preta & Summer of Soul

Vibra Open Air receives a special edition of Feira Preta at its closing, on June 12, in addition to a presentation by Fernando Rosa and Jesuton, playing hits from black music, while the public visits the exhibitors. Next up will be the 2022 Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul”, which recovers and reconstructs hours of recordings forgotten for decades from the festival that in the summer of 1969 revealed names like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, among others, at Mount Morris. Park.

Conceived by Adriana Barbosa, considered one of the most influential black people in the world, according to an award granted by the UN, this is the largest black culture fair in Latin America. In addition to this date, during every day, an exhibitor will also be in the gastronomic area of ​​the event.

Check out the full schedule:

May 25th (OPENING)

8pm – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Post-session: Show Zé Ricardo and guests

Day 26.05

18:30 – Instrumental presentation

20:30 – “The fabulous destiny of Amelie Poulin”

Post-session – Instrumental presentation

05.27th (TELECINE NIGHT)

20h – “City of God” 20 years

Post-session: Show “Manguefonia”, with several guests

Day 28.05

6pm – “Enchantment”

10:30 pm – “Dune”

Day 29.05

18:00 – “Tarsilla”

22h – “Love in the flower of the skin”

Day 01.06 (DOUBLE SESSION)

7pm – “Panic 1”

21:30 – “Panic 5”

Day 02.06

19:00 – “In the rhythm of the heart”

11pm – “The French Chronicle”

Day 03.06 (NIGHT TELECINE)

20h – “Eduardo and Monica”

Post-session: Show “The natural law of encounters” – Lúcio Mauro Filho and Pedro Baby and guests

Day 04.06

6pm – “Sing 2”

10:30 pm – “Spider-Man: No Return Home”

Day 05. 06

18h – “My friend Tororo”

10pm – “Mulholland Drive (City of Dreams)”

Day 08.06 (DOUBLE SESSION)

7pm – “Batman 1989”

9.30pm – “The Batman”

Day 09.06

7pm – Instrumental performance

8.30pm – “The Beatles: Get Back – The Last Show”

Post-session – Instrumental presentation

10.06. (TELECINE NIGHT)

20h – “My mother is a play”

Post-session: show

Day 11.06

6pm – “Pluft the Ghost”

10pm – “Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets”

Day 12.06 (CLOSING)

16:00 – Black Fair starts

18h – Show “Alive”, Fernando Rosa invites Jesuton

8pm – “Summer of Soul”

Vibra Open Air 2022 – 20 years

May 25th to June 12th, Wednesday to Sunday

Sao Paulo Jockey Club

Tickets: R$ 25 (half) and R$ 50 (full) for Sympla