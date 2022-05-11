Packed, Cruzeiro attacks barriers for best campaign in Copa do Brasil after relegation | cruise

In a great phase in Serie B and rocked by three consecutive victories, Cruzeiro will attack barriers, this Thursday, at 19:30, at Independência, against Remo. All to achieve the best campaign, in the Copa do Brasil, post relegation.

For the third phase, the team needs a victory by more than one goal difference to pass the phase in regulation time. Victory by a goal difference takes the decision to penalties. In the first game, Remo won 2-1.

To reach the round of 16, Cruzeiro will face a long lack of victories against Remo, which has lasted with the club since the end of the 1970s. In addition, in the last two years, it has not been able to pass the third phase.

1 of 3 Players and Cruzeiro fans — Photo: Staff Images Cruzeiro players and fans — Photo: Staff Images

The last victory over Remo happened in 1979, a 3-0, for the Copa Brasil. Then there were eight games, with six defeats and two draws. Breaking the fast will mean getting closer to the spot in the fourth phase of the competition in which he is the biggest champion, with six titles.

In the game against Remo, the club will also try to break the barrier of the third phase, post-relegation. In 2020, the team stopped at CRB. Last year, he was eliminated by Juazeirense-BA, in the same stage.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Experiencing a new stage, post-relegation, with a more organized structure and a peaceful atmosphere, Cruzeiro arrives at the start packed. It comes from three consecutive victories in Serie B, which made the team share the leadership of the tournament with Bahia. Moment that makes the fan more optimistic about seeing the club breaking down barriers.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and sportv

The ge Cruzeiro podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!