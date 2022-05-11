Palmeiras arrives in Londrina with a crowd party; see related to the Copa do Brasil | palm trees

Palmeiras landed in Londrina early this Tuesday night. The Alviverde delegation was welcomed with a party by fans who went to the hotel that will receive the Palmeiras in the city of Paraná.

Abel Ferreira’s team faces Juazeirense this Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Café Stadium, for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

With embezzlement, Verdão did not preserve any athlete from the trip. The absences are Piquerez, Wesley, Gabriel Veron and Luan, in addition to Jailson.

1 of 5 Raphael Veiga on Palmeiras’ arrival in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito Raphael Veiga at Palmeiras’ arrival in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito

In the first leg, Palmeiras used a reserve team in the confrontation played at Arena Barueri. The 2-1 victory gives Palmeiras the advantage of being able to draw to advance to the next stage. The Bahians need to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalty kicks or by two or more goals difference to guarantee the direct classification.

The palmeirense team can be scaled with Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez (Kuscevic), Murilo and Jorge; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menino); Breno Lopes, Dudu and Rony (Rafael Navarro).

See the related list:

goalkeepers: Marcelo Lomba, Vinicius Silvestre and Weverton;

Marcelo Lomba, Vinicius Silvestre and Weverton; Sides: Garcia, Jorge, Marcos Rocha and Mayke;

Garcia, Jorge, Marcos Rocha and Mayke; Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Murilo;

Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Murilo; Midfielders: Atuesta, Danilo, Fabinho, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa, Jhon Jhon, Naves, Raphael Veiga and Zé Rafael;

Atuesta, Danilo, Fabinho, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa, Jhon Jhon, Naves, Raphael Veiga and Zé Rafael; Attackers: Breno Lopes, Dudu, Gabriel Silva, Rafael Navarro and Rony.

2 of 5 Gustavo Scarpa on Palmeiras’ arrival in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito Gustavo Scarpa at Palmeiras’ arrival in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito

3 of 5 Abel Ferreira on Palmeiras’ arrival in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras’ arrival in Londrina — Photo: Felipe Zito

4 of 5 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

THE podcast ge Palmeiras is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!