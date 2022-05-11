Sports

Palmeiras learned of Danilo’s call-up to the national team minutes before

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Palmeiras’ football department was not notified in advance that midfielder Danilo would be called up to the Brazilian national team by coach Tite this Wednesday (11). Weverton’s call-up was foreseen, but the first call from the steering wheel was a relative surprise.

In a press conference, CBF coordinator Juninho Paulista even informed that Brazilian clubs had been warned in advance about the call-ups. Such information, however, reached the football board shortly before the announcement. The communication took place this morning.

according to UOL Esporte found, the club imagined that another athlete of its could be summoned, due to the observation visit to the training of assistant Cesar Sampaio at the Football Academy on February 18.

The lack of warning, however, is understood by the club. The Department of Football alviverde understands that a revelation like this would easily leak and disrupt CBF’s plans.

The call comes at the worst possible time for Palmeiras. With Jailson’s serious injury, Danilo is the only “5” in the group, except for the recently promoted Fabinho and Pedro Bicalho, who Abel has still been reluctant to use.

Danilo and Weverton, at first, are out of four games in the Brazilian Championship: Santos (May 29) Atlético-MG (Jun 5) Botafogo (Jun 9) and Coritiba (Jun 12)

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras traded Patrick de Paula recently. And that Felipe Melo transferred to Fluminense after not having his contract renewed.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Flight from Isla and Arrascaeta needs to land in Argentina because of the weather; Flamengo players should continue their trip after lunch – Flamengo | News, games and signings

March 30, 2022

St. Bernard in sight! And Rogério Ceni has already talked about the quarterfinals of Paulistão…

March 18, 2022

Mauro Cezar criticizes Corinthians performance and points out a factor that could leave the team out of Libertadores: “This can make a difference”

4 weeks ago

RB Leipzig defeats Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button