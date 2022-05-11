Palmeiras learned of Danilo’s call-up to the national team minutes before

Palmeiras’ football department was not notified in advance that midfielder Danilo would be called up to the Brazilian national team by coach Tite this Wednesday (11). Weverton’s call-up was foreseen, but the first call from the steering wheel was a relative surprise.

In a press conference, CBF coordinator Juninho Paulista even informed that Brazilian clubs had been warned in advance about the call-ups. Such information, however, reached the football board shortly before the announcement. The communication took place this morning.

according to UOL Esporte found, the club imagined that another athlete of its could be summoned, due to the observation visit to the training of assistant Cesar Sampaio at the Football Academy on February 18.

The lack of warning, however, is understood by the club. The Department of Football alviverde understands that a revelation like this would easily leak and disrupt CBF’s plans.

The call comes at the worst possible time for Palmeiras. With Jailson’s serious injury, Danilo is the only “5” in the group, except for the recently promoted Fabinho and Pedro Bicalho, who Abel has still been reluctant to use.

Danilo and Weverton, at first, are out of four games in the Brazilian Championship: Santos (May 29) Atlético-MG (Jun 5) Botafogo (Jun 9) and Coritiba (Jun 12)

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras traded Patrick de Paula recently. And that Felipe Melo transferred to Fluminense after not having his contract renewed.