Palmeiras waves ‘riot’ against Santos and can appeal to Leila in the Brasileirão; team alviverde wants to postpone classic

CBF should be activated by the direction of alviverde this Wednesday due to the summons of Weverton and Danilo to the Selection. Athletes will miss team against Peixe at the end of May

Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras - Leila Pereira, on behalf of Palmeiras, promises to trigger CBF to postpone classic against Santos
This Wednesday (11), Tite called up the Brazilian team for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan scheduled for the first half of June. the crowd of palm treeson social networks, did not like the fact, as Abel Ferreira will have the absence of midfielder Danilo in games valid for the Brazilian Championship.

THE GE found out that the executive Anderson Barros will ask the CBF for the postponement of the classic against saints scheduled for May 29, at Vila Belmiro. In addition to Danilo, Palmeiras will not be able to count on goalkeeper Weverton, another named by Tite on their list. The manager alviverde complained about the re-presentation happening long before the friendlies.

“There are three, four and why not five games? The Selection will return from Asia on a Tuesday, and Palmeiras has a game on Wednesday, against Atlético-GO. How do you make the best use of these athletes? nor within the FIFA Data, but it has to be released beforehand so that they can comply with the schedule. I think the CBF cannot allow this imbalance today”, said Barros to GE

Palmeiras, through Leila Pereira, will ask the CBF this Wednesday to change the date of the confrontation against Santos, currently vice-leader of the Brasileirão. “Palmeiras loses these two, but they have other selected athletes, such as Gustavo Gómez (Paraguay). They don’t lose two, they lose three because they do a good job. We are extremely harmed”added Barros.

Before the confrontation against Abel Ferreira’s team, Peixe will face Goiás next Sunday (15th), in Goiânia, and Ceará on the 21st, in Vila Belmiro. Today, Fabián Bustos’ team has 10 points in second position, just two away from Corinthians.

