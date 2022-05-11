Paraguayan drug promoter killed during honeymoon in Colombia

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci was murdered this Tuesday (10) by gunmen who arrived on jet skis at the place where he was spending his honeymoon in the Colombian Caribbean, near Cartagena.















Pecci, 45, died after being shot twice on Barú Island, an exclusive tourist region in northern Colombia, according to his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera.

“Two men attacked Marcelo. They came in a small boat, or a ‘jet sky’, in fact I didn’t see well”, the woman told the newspaper El Tiempo. One of the attackers bent down and, “without saying a word, shot Marcelo twice, who suffered an impact in the face and another in the back”, described Aguilera.

As soon as the facts became known, a team of “five employees” from the homicide division was sent to investigate the crime, said Colombian police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas.

– Gunmen –

The prosecutor was married on April 30 and was honeymooning at the Hotel Decameron, which also provided details of the murder in a statement.

“This morning, gunmen who arrived on water scooters at the beach in front of the Hotel Decameron Barú attempted and murdered one of our guests,” reads the note.

According to his widow, the prosecutor was not the target of “any threat”.

In the journalist’s latest publication on Instagram, the couple appears hugging on the beach and, in the foreground, baby shoes.

General Vargas also announced that a Paraguayan “commission of officers” will arrive in Colombia to support the investigation along with US authorities.

“We already have information that is being collected (…) and that is of a reserved nature that will help us to identify those responsible for this regrettable fact”, stated Vargas.

– “Owned by the Mafia” –

Colombian President Iván Duque condemned Pecci’s murder on Twitter and assured that he is in communication with his Paraguayan counterpart, Mario Abdo Benítez, “in order to agree on full cooperation to find those responsible.”

Earlier, Abdo had expressed disapproval using the same social network. “The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia leaves the entire Paraguayan nation in mourning. We condemn in the strongest terms this tragic event and we redouble our commitment to the fight against organized crime”.

Pecci was a prosecutor specializing in the fight against organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing.

He became known for his participation in the case that put former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho behind bars between March and August 2020 for entering Paraguay with false documents.

He also led the operation “A ultranza” (Until the end), which led to the seizure of dozens of properties acquired through money laundering, and the arrest of around 30 people this year.

According to the ambassador of Paraguay to Colombia, Sophia López, as this is an ongoing investigation, Pecci’s body will not be transferred “immediately”.

The diplomat told Unicanal that the prosecutor was on a “private” trip and had no work meetings planned during his visit to Colombia.

The president of the Association of Prosecutors of Paraguay, Augusto Salas, blames the mafia for this crime.

“The way they acted, the way they executed it, is typical of the mafia. So, I can’t think of anything else, unless it’s shown otherwise,” said the prosecutor.

Paraguay and Colombia have just strengthened their alliance against organized and transnational crime. In a recent meeting in Cartagena with the Paraguayan president, Duque announced that his government will support with intelligence and military training the fight against the Paraguayan People’s Army, a guerrilla group involved in kidnapping cattle ranchers and killing hundreds of soldiers, police and civilians.

The Colombian government faces the violence financed by drug trafficking, which followed the peace agreement with the continent’s most powerful former guerrilla, the FARC. Despite decades of fighting drug trafficking, the country remains the world’s largest supplier of cocaine.