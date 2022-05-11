Paraguayan prosecutor who fought organized crime killed in Colombia







Paraguayan prosecutor who fights organized crime is killed in Colombia Photo: Reproduction / Reuters

Marcelo Pecci, a Paraguayan prosecutor known for his work in fighting organized crime, was killed on the Colombian tourist island of Baru this Tuesday, 10, according to officials from both countries.

Pecci and his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera, were on their honeymoon at a resort near the Caribbean city of Cartagena. They announced Aguilera’s pregnancy on Instagram earlier this Tuesday.

Aguilera told Paraguayan media that the couple were approached by two men on a private beach connected to the hotel before her husband was shot. He received no threats, she added.

Pecci, 45, was known for his work on high-profile anti-money laundering and drug trafficking cases. He also led the investigation into the murder of a regional governor’s daughter last year and the case against former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, who was arrested trying to enter Paraguay on a tampered Paraguayan passport in 2020.

A Paraguayan police delegation will soon arrive to participate in the investigation, said Colombian national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas.

“We have information that is being collected on an urgent basis and that is confidential to help us identify those responsible for this unfortunate event,” Vargas said.

US officials will also help with the investigation, he said.

“The cowardly murder of prosecutor Marcelo Pecci in Colombia saddens the entire Paraguayan nation,” Paraguayan President Marcelo Abdo said on Twitter. “We condemn in the strongest terms this tragic event and we redouble our commitment to the fight against organized crime.”