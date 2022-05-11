Paxlovid: how the medicine against covid incorporated into the SUS works – 05/09/2022

Last Friday (6), the Ministry of Health announced the incorporation of the drug paxlovid, Pfizer’s pill against covid-19. The drug, approved for emergency use by Anvisa (Health Surveillance Agency) on March 30, is the first in the SUS (Unified Health System) against the disease in mild and moderate forms and for those at high risk of complications. It aims to prevent hospitalizations, complications and deaths.

Composed of the antivirals nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, paxlovid is for adult use and is available under medical prescription. Anvisa vetoed hospitalized patients from starting treatment with the drug, as well as not recommending its use for pregnant women and patients with severe kidney failure or kidney failure.

Paxlovid: what it is and how the remedy works

What is paxlovid?

It is an antiviral, a class of drugs indicated for the treatment of infections caused by viruses, in this case, Sars-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19. The remedy was developed by Pfizer.

How does paxlovid work?

Viruses have enzymes that help in the replication cycle. One of them is called protease and is responsible for the maturation of the virus. When it does not mature, it is unable to multiply. Paxlovid then promotes the inhibition of the protease of the new coronavirus, which was named Sars-CoV-2-3CL, preventing it from completing its life cycle.

How was paxlovid developed?

Eduardo Sprinz, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul), explains that the various types of coronavirus have been causing colds in humans for almost half a century and, therefore, scientists had already identified the main enzymes and proteins from these viruses.

They also knew that protease is essential for other viruses, such as HIV. Against this, there is already an antiretroviral protease inhibitor. So when a lethal coronavirus appeared, researchers around the world collaborated to develop vaccines and treatments. It was from these initiatives that a molecule was developed considering the structural characteristic of the Sars-Cov-2 protease.

“The fundamental difference, compared to the antivirals available, is that this substance is the first of its kind. If it is approved and authorized, we will be facing a historic milestone in medicine. After all, it will be the first oral antiviral of its class specially designed for be a protease inhibitor (3CL) of SARS-Cov-2,” notes Sprinz.

How effective is paxlovid?

As Covid-19 is an acute respiratory infection, the Pfizer EPIC-HR EPIC-HR study (Evaluation of the Protease Inhibitor for Covid-19 in High-Risk Patients) shows that the faster treatment, the greater the chance of success.

According to scientists, when used in the first three to five days of manifestation of the symptoms of the disease, the drug can reduce the severity of the infection, preventing 9 out of 10 hospitalizations.

In the research, the therapeutic strategy was put into practice as follows: after molecular testing to confirm the presence of the virus in the body, people had to be treated within three to five days. [janela de oportunidade] of the first signs and symptoms or knowledge of contact with the virus. Treatment time was five days after initiation, and the dosing schedule was two pills of paxlovid plus one pill of another drug, ritonavir, twice daily (every 12 hours).

This therapy was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% among people at risk for developing serious illness.

Ritonavir was synthesized for the treatment of the HIV virus. Over the years, it was realized that it had a specific characteristic — it allowed certain substances to stay in the body longer or increase their levels of circulation in the bloodstream.

The explanation comes from Monica Gomes, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPR (Federal University of Paraná). “You need to know that, in the study, ritonavir has no antiviral effect, but it helps paxlovid to be better used by the body.even. In patients with HIV, the difficulty was tolerance to this drug. But the therapy proposed in the EPIC-HR provides for five days of treatment, which should not bring unwanted effects, not even the feared drug interactions”, adds the doctor.

*With information from a report published on 11/23/21.