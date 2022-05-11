PcD: VW releases Nivus Highline with IPI exemption and factory bonus

Volkswagen do Brasil, as has been the custom, launched a monthly direct sales campaign for PwD for dealers, in the case of May. Prices and general conditions will be shown at another time, but one model in particular caught our attention.

This is the Nivus coupe SUV, a model that has already been made available to the public, but in the Comfortline access version. Now, at least in the month of May, the German brand will again offer the top Highline version, sold in the first few months and then discontinued with IPI exemption. In addition to the return from granting the tax benefit, VW adds a 7% bonus.

Therefore, the Nivus Highline in Ninja Black color, which has a suggested public price of R$ 136,270, after IPI exemption, is priced at R$ 127,660.96. With the application of bonuses, the final price for PwD is R$ 118,724.69 – more than R$ 17 thousand at full price.

The version has a single optional package that adds darkened details to the bodywork, but the choice of one of the following colors is conditioned: Moonstone Gray or Sunset Red. The engine is the well-known 200 TSI (1.0 TSI) with 128 horsepower on ethanol and 116 horsepower on gasoline with a torque of 20.4 kgfm on both fuels combined with a six-speed automatic transmission.

