Peacemaker should get spin-off centered on Amanda Waller

According to Variety, actress Viola Davis is in talks with HBO to return to the role of Amanda Waller in a spin-off series of “Peacemaker” (2022). The character played by Davis in the two film versions of “Suicide Squad,” from 2016 and 2021, is the creator and mentor of DC’s team of villains.

Detailed information about the script for the new series or the role of Davis’ character in the plot has yet to be revealed. Despite this, sources revealed to the publication that the show should be based on the appearance made by Amanda Waller at the end of the first season of “Peacemaker”, which is a spin-off of the movie “The Suicide Squad” (2021).

The actress is still expected to be one of the executive producers of the new series, which has yet to start production. Christal Henry, Emmy-winning screenwriter for “Watchmen” (2019), is set to write and produce the show. In addition to them, James Gunn and Peter Safran would be involved in the project as executive producers.

A date for the start of production on the spin-off has not yet been announced. “Pacificador”, available on HBO Max, reached good ratings and still convinced rock fans with its soundtrack very focused on the hard rock of the 1980s.

About Viola Davis

Viola Davis is one of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood today. Multi-awarded for her work in film and TV, she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2017 for her performance in the film “A Limit Between Us” (2016), in addition to having received three other nominations.

At the American television awards, the Emmy, the interpreter won the 2015 Primetime Emmy for best actress for her role in the series “How to Get Away with Murder” (2014), having four other nominations for the same award. At the moment, she is featured in the miniseries “The First Lady” (2022), playing the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

