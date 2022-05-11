News

Percy Jackson | Alexandra Daddario supports new Annabeth actress

Leah Jeffriesthe new interpreter of Annabeth Chase in the franchise Percy Jackson, has the support of its predecessor on paper. Using Twitter, Alexandra Daddario expressed his excitement for the young actress.

“Leah Jeffries is going to be an amazing Annabeth!“, wrote Daddario simply.

The actress’ statement comes after Jeffries was the target of racist attacks by the squad. The actress, who is black, will play a character described as white in the books of Rick Riordan.

the author himself Percy Jackson, however, rejected the racist attacks and expressed his support and confidence in the actress. “When you see Leah as Annabeth, she will become exactly what you imagine.“, he assured.

In addition to Jeffries, the series of Percy Jackson will be starring Walker Scobbell (like the title character) and Aryan Simhadri (as Grover).

Riordan himself will write the series pilot, alongside Jon Steinberg (Black Sails). The direction will be James Bobin (the Muppets), and the premiere date has not yet been set by the Disney+.

