Petrobras (PETR4) corrects supplementary dividends; see new value

THE Petrobras (PETR4) announced this Tuesday (10) that it will pay the supplementary dividends for the year 2021 next Monday (16), based on the shareholding position on April 13. The values ​​were corrected by the rate Selic.

The previous amount of dividends was R$ 2.942, per outstanding common (PETR3) or preferred (PETR4) share. With the rate adjustment, the value rises to R$ 2.9702487.

This is the second correction to the basic interest rate that Petrobras has made since the announcement of the dividends.

Petrobras highlights that, with the monetary restatement by the basic interest rate, from the last day of December 2021 until the payment day, the value has an increase of R$ 0.1091725 per share. Before, the value per share was R$ 2.861.

the payment of Petrobras dividends will be in a single installment, on May 16, 2022, for shareholders with shares traded on B3 (B3SA3). For shareholders of Petrobras share receipts (ADRs) listed in New York, the payment date will be May 23, 2022.

At Petrobras shares both on B3 and in New York are now traded “ex-dividends“, that is, without the right to earnings, on April 14, 2022.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the supplementary dividends of Petrobras are related to the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2021.

Petrobras’ complementary dividends

Value per share: BRL 2.97

Dividend Yield: 24.04%

B3

Cut-off date: April 13, 2022

Payment date: May 16, 2022

ADR

Cut-off date: April 18, 2022

Payment date: May 23, 2022

Price

At the end of this Tuesday (10), the shares of Petrobras on the Ibovespa closed higher. Common shares grew by 1.26%, quoted at R$34.69. Preferred shares increased by 0.87%, quoted at R$32.44. In the year, PETR4 accumulated gains of 11.52%.