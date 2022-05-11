THE Petrobras (PETR4) readjusted the payment amounts for dividends for the year 2021, based on the shareholding position on April 13, 2022, shows a document sent to the market this Tuesday (10).

The value per share of dividends will be corrected by the rate Selic from 12/31/2021 to 05/16/2022.

As a result, the payment went from R$2.86 to R$2.97, as shown in the following table:

The payment of these dividends will take place next Monday, the 16th.

“On the amount corresponding to the monetary restatement, income tax will be levied at the rate of 22.5%, according to current legislation”, he informed.

new dividends

Last week, Petrobras announced the distribution of another wave of dividends, with the distribution of R$ 3.71 per share.

According to the company, the amount will be divided into:

1st installment, in the amount of R$1.857745 per outstanding preferred and common share, will be paid on June 20, 2022;

2nd installment, in the amount of R$1.857745 per preferred and common share, will be paid on July 20, 2022.

The share will be traded “ex-dividends” on May 24, 2022. For ADRs, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, ex-dividend trading is effective as of May 25, 2022.

