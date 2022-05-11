PIS/Pasep: Learn how to withdraw the ‘forgotten’ salary bonus

At the moment, according to official data from the Federal Government, there is money forgotten from the PIS/Pasep salary bonusbase year 2019 or 2020. At first, workers forgot or preferred not to withdraw the amounts to which they were entitled.

First of all, it is important to make it clear that workers entitled to the 2019 base year salary allowance should have redeemed the amounts between July 2019 and June 2020. However, the Government decided to give it another chance until the end this year.

It is worth remembering that the deadline to request the “forgotten” values ​​would begin in February. However, the government postponed the start to March 31.

The batch informed above is different from the one released in this year 2022, referring to the base year of 2020. For this group, the calendar started on February 8th, with withdrawals allowed until December 29th.

PIS/Pasep: How to withdraw

First, it is important to point out that the withdrawal of the forgotten amount can be done from a formal request for reissue. There are two ways to do this:

in person : with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor;

: with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor; email:trabalho.uf@economia.gov.br, replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides

From now on, if the person requests the reissue, he will have until December 29 to make the withdrawals. If you do not redeem the amount, you can only do so in the 2023 calendar, asking again for a reissue.

Who is entitled to the ‘forgotten’ allowance?

First of all, to be entitled to the salary bonus, the worker must have received, on average, up to two minimum wages monthly with a formal contract. In addition, the citizen must have paid work for at least 30 days in the respective base year.

In addition, the worker must have already been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years in that year (2019 or 2020), and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category. .

PIS is paid to workers in the private sector, by Caixa Econômica Federal. On the other hand, PASEP is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

See how to check your PIS/Pasep

Beforehand, if the program rules as well as the means of consultation remain the same. The worker will be able to check the status of his PIS/Pasep through the following channels:

PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the Caixa website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

Pasep (public servant):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

For the rest, workers can check whether they are entitled to PIS/Pasep through the Digital Work Card application or through the Alô Trabalhador Service Center, at number 158.

How to find your PIS number

To consult the value, you must have your PIS number at hand. If you don’t know your number, you can check it on the My INSS portal. Anyway, the first step, when entering the site, is to log in with your gov.br account.

Finally, when logging in, you will only need to open the “My Registration” page. It contains all your information associated with the gov.br system, which includes your PIS number. It is a very easy process that allows you to consult with your bank.