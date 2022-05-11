NewsWorld

Police find R$71 million in cocaine next to diver’s body

The man was found near the Hunter River in Newcastle, about 170 kilometers north of Sydney.

Photo: Reproduction / Twitter: @nswpolice

Australian police have opened an investigation after finding about 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine, estimated at 20 million Australian dollars (approximately R$ 71 million), near the body of a diver on the bank of a river in the state of New South Wales.

According to authorities, the man, who was wearing state-of-the-art diving suits, was rescued alive, but died on the spot. The drug found was fractionated in a series of packages, scattered near the place where the man was rescued.

The investigation has not yet been able to identify the diver, nor if there is, in fact, a relationship between the body and the presence of drugs.

“We are trying to identify whether the two incidents are linked. They may well be, but we are open-minded about the options in front of us,” said New South Wales Police Superintendent Robert Critchlow.

In addition, a search of the waters surrounding the site is being carried out by the Marine Area Command and police divers, assisted by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers. A parallel investigation is under way into the existence of the drugs. This operation is being led by Organized Crime Squad detectives, assisted by the Australian Federal Police.

