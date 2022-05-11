Preference for home-office may have caused record of resignation requests in the country – CUT

The number of resignation requests registered by the General Register of Employees (Caged), hit a record in March 2022. In all, more than 603 thousand workers (33% of total dismissals) asked to leave their jobs. The number draws attention in a reality of more than 12 million unemployed in the country and is the highest since January 2020.

According to data published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, what stands out is the evolution of the numbers since the beginning of this year. In January, there were 544,500 resignations. In February, 560.2 thousand and, in March, 603.1 thousand. According to the report, three of the sectors where it is most possible to migrate to a new job lead the ranking. They are administrative functions and complementary services; information and communication; and professional, scientific or technical activities are the segments where resignation requests were most observed. However, the sector where there were more resignations was the food sector.

According to an analysis by LCA Consultores, released by the newspaper, the reason for the resignation may be related to the work from home office that became a trend after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020, when millions of workers – those whose functions allowed – migrated from face-to-face to remote work.

LCA economist Bruno Imaizumi explained to the report that the advancement of this form of work has caused a change in behavior among workers who prioritize benefits that remote work, whose offer has grown in recent times, provides, including not having to travel long distances, either through the terrible public transport, which are crowded, or with their own car, at a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing and a liter of gasoline can cost more than R$ 8 at some stations in the country.

In addition, he said, with the advancement of vaccination, those who had previously been unemployed and accepted jobs that did not match their skills, now go back to looking for ‘more suitable’ jobs.

In line with the LCA analysis, a survey carried out by the Blue Management Institute (BMI) points out that more than half of workers (54.2%) who have better financial conditions prioritized remote or hybrid work during the pandemic.

Another fact, raised, that also draws attention is that the level of education of Brazilians who resign is high. The study justifies that in Brazil the high unemployment rate has a greater impact on the uneducated population, therefore, it is the workers with the highest education that appear in the voluntary dismissal statistics.