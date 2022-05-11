prize of about R$ 27 million is drawn this Wednesday (11)

This Wednesday (11), Mega-Sena draws a prize worth an estimated R$ 27 million. Contest nº 2,480 will draw six dozen at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

The Caixa Loterias social networks on Facebook and Youtube will broadcast the draw live.

Additional collections at Mega-Sena

As it is a zero-ending contest, the Mega-Sena prize No. 2,480 was awarded with an additional amount collected from the last five contests, in accordance with the rules of the modality.

Performance

If only one player wins the main tier prize and applies the entire amount to savings, he will receive R$ 157,200 in income in the first month.

bets

Bets can be placed until today, one hour before the draw, that is, until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at lottery houses accredited by Caixa Econômica Federal, spread across the country or through the internet. The cost of the single bet, containing six marked tens, is R$ 4.50.

How to bet on Mega-Sena online?

People over 18 years of age who have the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) can register in the Caixa Lotteries portal or on the Caixa Loterias app (available for android and iOS).

At the time of registration, the geolocation is verified, so it is necessary to be in national territory, as the authorization for the games is valid only for Brazilian territory.

To bet on the site, although the price of bets are the same as in lottery houses, a minimum bet of BRL 30.00 and a maximum of BRL 945.00 per day is required. And payment is made exclusively by credit card of any brand.

It is worth mentioning that on the website or application it is not possible to perform pool, a common practice for these games. For those who are interested, the pool can only be done in a lottery.

