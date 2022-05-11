Profit jumps 34.6% to R$6.6 billion in 1Q22, above expectations – Money Times

THE Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 6.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to data released by the company this Wednesday (11).

The result represents an 11.5% growth over the previous quarter’s figures and a jump of more than 34.6% over a year earlier.

The number came higher than expected by the market consensus of Bloombergwhich pointed to a profit of R$ 5.3 billion.

Revenue from services rendered totaled R$7.5 billion in the quarter, an increase of 9.4% compared to last year.

the return on the adjusted equity (ROE) for the quarter rose 3.1 percentage points to 17.3%.

Gross financial margin grew 5.6% in the year, despite the impact of the increase in the Selic rate on funding costs in the quarter, reflecting the good performance of the loan portfolio and strong treasury results.

Expenses with loan provisions decreased by 27.2% in relation to the previous quarter.

THE default rate 90 days showed growth compared to December/21, reaching 1.89%, as expected, according to the Bank of Brazil.

Administrative expenses rose by 6% in one year, below inflation for the period, reflecting discipline in cost management, he said. The efficiency ratio accumulated in 12 months improved and ended the period at 34.7%.

THE Basel Index reached 17.69%, 12.71% of which was principal capital.

On another front, BB’s revenues from fees and services grew 9.4% year-on-year, to R$7.525 billion, with emphasis on the areas of insurance and fund management.

Bank of Brazil credit portfolio

THE credit portfolio expansion reached R$ 883.5 billion, an increase of 16.4%. according to BBthe growth was the result of proximity to customers and specialized, quality service in all segments.

The individual portfolio grew 14.9%, with emphasis on the positive performance of payroll loans (+12.1%), credit cards (+54.1%).

THE agribusinessone of the main segments of the Bank of Brazil, increased by 28.2% in the portfolio, reaching R$ 255 billion.

dividends

The Bank of Brazil approved the payment of R$ 1.9 billion in dividends for the first quarter of 2022, shows a document sent to the market this Wednesday (11).

Of this amount, R$ 443 million are in the form of dividends and R$ 1.4 billion in interest on equity.

The amount per share in dividends will be R$0.15534705486 and in JCPs R$0.51772406601.

with Reuters

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and always be well informed with the news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.