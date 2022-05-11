Project includes doctor’s right to autonomy in the Health Plans Law – News

05/10/2022 – 17:17

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies Lídice da Mata: medical autonomy is an ethical principle of Medicine

The Bill 956/22 guarantees the health professional autonomy to choose the therapeutic approach of patients with health insurance. The text prohibits plan operators from restricting the service provider’s freedom to exercise professional activity, provided that science and legislation are observed.

Operators that fail to comply with the rule may be punished with sanctions ranging from warning to cancellation of authorization to operate.

The proposal, by deputy Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA), is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies. The text includes the measure in the Health Plans Act.

Lídice da Mata observes that medical autonomy is an ethical principle of medicine related to professional freedom, in order to avoid the interference of third parties in the relationship with the patient.

internment

On the other hand, she cites research by the Brazilian Medical Association according to which more than half of the doctors interviewed suffered attempts or interference to change the treatments they prescribed to patients, including, for example, difficulties in admitting or pressure to anticipate the discharge of patients.

“These are very serious complaints, because the professional who assists the patient knows his needs and life context better, being able to choose the best therapeutic referral”, says the author of the article. “Operators, on the other hand, tend to approach cases more homogeneously, tending to defend conduct that reduces costs”, she explained.

The parliamentarian also assesses that, although the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) has rules that prohibit the restriction of freedom to exercise professional activity, the Health Plans Law does not adequately address the relationship between the operator and the provider.

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Noéli Nobre

Editing – Roberto Seabra