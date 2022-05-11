Prosecutor who investigated PCC actions is killed on a beach in Colombia

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, 45, responsible for investigations involving organized crime, including the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), was shot dead today on a beach in Cartagena, Colombia.

The crime took place on Baru Island, one of the main tourist attractions in the port city of Cartagena. According to local police, two assassins arrived on a jet ski and, from the water, opened fire on the prosecutor and then fled on the same boat.

Married on April 30 of this year, Pecci and his wife, journalist Cláudia Aguilera, who is pregnant, were on their honeymoon. She was not hurt. A group of bathers tried to help the prosecutor, who was shot three times. He died on the spot. Minutes before the crime, the couple announced their pregnancy and posted photos on social media.

Tourists recorded images of the prosecutor lying on the sand, lifeless. His wife was also filmed and photographed. She was disconsolate beside his body already covered by a blue towel. In one of the photos appears a bather trying to support her.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez said the “cowardly murder of the prosecutor shocked the entire nation”. He added that “it is very sad and painful” and promised that his government will continue in the fight against organized crime.

The US government also offered to help clarify the murder and arrest the perpetrators. The US authorities also stressed that they will continue to cooperate in the fight against organized crime in South America.

Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini at the Public Ministry of Paraguay coordinated investigations against organized crime in that country – including in the border regions with Brazil – involving drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering and even terrorism.

Flagship investigations

One of the emblematic cases followed up by the prosecutor was the massacre in October last year in Pedro Juan Caballero. One of the victims was Haylee Caroliona Acezedo Yunis, 22, daughter of the governor of Amambay, Paraguay, Ronald Acevedo.

Brazilians Kaline Reinoso Oliveira, 22, from Dourados (MS), and Rhannye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, from Cáceres (MT), also died in the action.

Another case that Marcelo Pecci was following involved the murder of Brazilian journalist Léo Veras. He was killed with 12 shots in February 2020, in Pedro Juan Caballero.

Veras owned a news site in Mato Grosso do Sul and produced many reports in Portuguese and Spanish about drug trafficking in the border region.

The prosecutor even told the Paraguayan press that the crime could have been ordered by a criminal faction that dominates drug trafficking in the border region with Mato Grosso do Sul, in this case the PCC.

Pecci also participated in the investigation of Ronaldinho Gaúcho’s arrest in Paraguay on March 6, 2020. The Brazilian player was accused of entering that country with a false passport, along with his brother Roberto de Assis.