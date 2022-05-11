PS Store pre-sale costs up to BRL 449.50

This Tuesday (10), after showing the gameplay of Gotham Knights, Sony opened the pre-sale of the game on the PS Store. WB Games’ new hero adventure is being offered in two versions on the platform: Deluxe and Standard – both only for PS5.

Regardless of the version purchased, those who pre-order will receive the cosmetic “Batmoto Kustom 233” as a bonus. On Twitter, the official profile published a video with more details of the skin.

Ride into the Knight. pre-order #GothamKnights now and get the 233 Batcycle skin. pic.twitter.com/xUWq45nhN8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) May 10, 2022

The Standard Edition costs BRL 349.99 and does not come with any extra items — apart from the pre-order bonus. On the other hand, the Deluxe Edition costs R$ 449.99 and comes packed with content with the “Visionary Pack”. Check it out below:

Exclusive “Jim Lee’s Night Watch” transmogrification;

Costumes of the Future, inspired by the Batman of the Future universe;

Recovery of components to build new equipment;

Improved equipment;

Exclusive emote;

Three unique costume colors;

Zur-En-Arrh Ultra;

Chroma frost;

Asylum Tribute.

Learn more about Gotham Knights

In Gotham Knights, fans will be able to assume the roles of Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood or Batgirl after the death of Bruce Wayne, with the Court of Owls being the biggest danger in the plot. The game will be released in October 25 only for the new generation — that is, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If you want to know more details about the story, the synopsis is just below (via PS Store):

Batman is dead. A huge new criminal underworld has taken over the streets of Gotham City. Now it’s up to the Batman family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline its cops and fear its criminals.

