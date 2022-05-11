Technology

PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights canceled

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Gotham Knights is an action RPG set for release on October 25, 2022; until then, the game was being developed for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC but today it was revealed that the previous generation versions were cancelled.

According to Eurogamer, Warner Bros. didn’t give much of an explanation for the cancellation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights, stating only that it aims to “provide players with the best gaming experience possible”.

Along with the cancellation of the last-gen versions, Warner Bros. also released a trailer where you can see the game in action, focusing on two heroes of the game, Nightwing and Red Hood.

“The new video features an extended look at both playable characters as they bring justice to Gotham City’s criminals and investigate clues to the mysterious Court of Owls,” says the Gotham Knights team.

“In this gameplay walkthrough, each hero’s distinctive fighting style and open-world traversal abilities are on full display, from Nightwing’s signature acrobatic and air glider combat to the twin gun skills and powerful jumping ability. of Red Hood.” You can check out this gameplay right now.


This is certainly less encouraging news for those who were interested in playing Gotham Knights on their Xbox One or PS4.

Do you think it was a good decision?

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

iPhone 13 Pro Max Wins Best Cell Phone Award at MWC 2022 | Cell phone

March 4, 2022

Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak for three days this week; know more

1 week ago

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: An Intermediate Cell Killer? | hands-on video

1 week ago

PlayStation will no longer exist in 10 years, analyst predicts

March 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button