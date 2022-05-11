Public hospitals in Cuiabá no longer have patients hospitalized for Covid-19, says health secretary | Mato Grosso

Public hospitals in Cuiabá no longer have patients hospitalized for Covid-19, according to the Municipal Health Department. In more than two years of the pandemic, there were more than 132,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,600 deaths from the virus in the capital.

According to the secretary, the Covid-19 Reference Hospital, São Benedito Hospital, the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of the Verdão, Morada do Ouro and Pascoal Ramos neighborhoods, Planalto, Coxipó and Pedra 90 Polyclinics no longer have any patients hospitalized for Covid-19. -19.

The Covid-19 Reference Hospital has 16 people hospitalized, 10 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and six in the ward, but all these patients are post-Covid.

After the peaks of the disease with crowded hospitals and a queue for an ICU vacancy, the health secretary reported that the last death recorded by the coronavirus in the capital was on April 30.

According to the secretary, the drop in the number of infections was a consequence of vaccination. In Cuiabá, 91% of people over 18 have already taken the first and second dose against Covid-19.

Of the public between 12 and 17 years old, 81% received the first dose and 53% completed the vaccination schedule.