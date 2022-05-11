Quiz – We challenge you to prove you’re a Grey’s Anatomy fan by answering these 10 questions about the series

Grey’s Anatomy has legions of fans all over the world, and here in Brazil it’s no different.

The series, starring Ellen Pompeo, has been on the air for an incredible 15 years, and a lot has happened in that period, such as romances, deaths, heartbreaking scenes and an impressive amount of characters that have marked us.

But how much do you know about Shonda Rhymes’ creation?

In today’s post, we bring you a quiz with no less than 10 questions about the series for you to answer.

Check out the quiz with 10 hard questions about Grey’s Anatomy below

Note: If the quiz does not load, please turn off the ad blocker and then try again.

So, how did you do on our 10 Hard Grey’s Anatomy Question Quiz?

Grey’s Anatomy is an American medical drama series aired on ABC’s prime time network. The series premiered in March 2005 and so far has no less than 18 seasons.

Following the story of five interns undergoing surgery, the series addresses not only the human side of medicine, but also the protagonists’ relationships with each other and with their superiors, highlighting the romance between Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd.

Over the years, the cast changes and diversifies for different reasons, some happy and others not so much.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy can be watched on the subscription channel Sonyas well as various subscription services, such as Amazon Prime Video.