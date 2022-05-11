R$1 note appreciates and reaches surprising value; See how much she’s worth

In the “numismatic” universe of lovers in collect coins, there are items that are true rarities. In many cases, they are considered relics and can be worth good amounts of money when sold. One of them is the R$1 bill that became rare year after year.

The R$ 1 note was officially circulated in Brazil between 1994 and 2005, with printing under the command of Brazilian Mint. After this period, banknotes came to an end, leaving only the coins with the value of R$ 1 on their face.

As a result, the R$1 bill, which was difficult to find, became worth a lot. But attention: it’s not just any ballot. This is what Bruno Pellizari, social and outreach director of the Brazilian Numismatic Society (SNB) explains.

According to him, the criteria that define the market value of a piece include its state of conservation, market demand and, mainly, the number of items that were produced in the print run.

The specialist cites as an example some coins from the Empire that, despite being old, are now worth few reais. The reason is because they were issued in large quantities.

But, after all, which R$1 bill was rare and could be worth a good amount of money?

Currently, there is a R$ 1 banknote model that can reach a market value of R$ 275. These are the R$ 1 banknotes in green color and with drawings of the Efigie da República, in addition to a hummingbird.

However, the note in question, considered the rarest, is the one in which the letters BA can be seen next to the numbering. In addition, it was signed by Pedro S. Malan and Gustavo JL Loyola. Parts with these characteristics are part of the series from 0001 to 0072.

Look at the following image:

That is, just find one of these out there to have a good opportunity to make money.

On the other hand, unlike this one, the other R$ 1 banknotes, in their various versions, can reach a sale value between R$ 10 and R$ 95, especially if they are in “print flower” – classification given to a note without any damage.