RB Bragantino X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

22

1 time Pulls the line from one side and from the other, Arana’s offside continues in analysis.

19

1 time The bid is being reviewed by VAR. There are two controversies under analysis: Guilherme Arana’s position and Lo Ortiz’s deviation, first in the belly and then in the hand.

18

1 time Penalty for the Atltico!! After the free-kick, Arana took advantage of the free kick inside the area, kicked twice and, on the second occasion, Lo Ortiz deflected it with his arm.

17

1 time Keno taken down by Jadsom on the left wing. Fault marked by the referee.

16

1 time Ball possession: RB Bragantino 35% Atltico.

15

1 time Eduardo Sasha receives a pass to invade the area, but is disarmed by defender Lo Ortiz.

14

1 time Helinho shoots a fast counterattack, bets on the left-handed strike and the shot passes close to the goal defended by verson.

13

1 time Third goal by Ytalo in this edition of the Brazilian Championship.

12

1 time GOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!!!! Arthur’s cross from the right, Ytalo anticipates the markers to deflect in the counter of the goalkeeper verson.

11

1 time Helinho stretches the pass on the right, but Hurtado was distant and didn’t have control of the ball.

10

1 time In a free-kick, Guilherme Arana crosses into the area, Eduardo Sasha deflects the first post and the ball passes threatening the goal defended by Cleiton.

9

1 time Before the free kick, Keno decides to change his boot. The striker was slipping on the wet lawn of the Nabi Abi Chedid.

8

1 time Keno dominates open on the left and is fouled.

7

1 time Allan opens on the wing for Keno, who goes for the individual shot and gets stuck in Hurtado’s mark.

6

1 time Helinho tries a kick from outside the area, but the left-handed strike gains height and goes far from the target.

3

1 time Helinho stretches the pass for Ytalo’s speed in the attack. But Atlético’s defense cuts in halfway.

two

1 time Lucas Evangelista felt muscle discomfort during the warm-up and was replaced at the last minute by Sorriso, ex-Juventude.

1

1 time Keno tries to drive the ball from the side to the center of the lawn, but ends up losing control.

0

1 time Start the game!

0

1 time The rosters are defined by coaches Maurcio Barbieri (RB Bragantino) and Antnio Mohamed (Atltico).

0

1 time Atltico 7 is placed with the same 8 points, but is disadvantaged by RB Bragantino in terms of goal difference.

0

1 time RB Bragantino 5th placed in the Brasileiro with 8 points, the club from the interior of São Paulo lost its unbeaten record against Corinthians in the last round.

0

1 time But the Minas Gerais club will have the absence of forward Hulk, suspended for three yellow cards. Eduardo Sasha replaces shirt 7.

0

1 time After three blunders in a row, Atltico arrives at Bragana Paulista with the objective of winning again in the Brazilian Championship.