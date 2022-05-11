RB Bragantino X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

Sports

  • 22
    1 time

    Pulls the line from one side and from the other, Arana’s offside continues in analysis.

  • 19
    1 time

    The bid is being reviewed by VAR. There are two controversies under analysis: Guilherme Arana’s position and Lo Ortiz’s deviation, first in the belly and then in the hand.

  • 18
    1 time

    Penalty for the Atltico!! After the free-kick, Arana took advantage of the free kick inside the area, kicked twice and, on the second occasion, Lo Ortiz deflected it with his arm.

  • 17
    1 time

    Keno taken down by Jadsom on the left wing. Fault marked by the referee.

  • 16
    1 time

    Ball possession: RB Bragantino 35% Atltico.

  • 15
    1 time

    Eduardo Sasha receives a pass to invade the area, but is disarmed by defender Lo Ortiz.

  • 14
    1 time

    Helinho shoots a fast counterattack, bets on the left-handed strike and the shot passes close to the goal defended by verson.

  • 13
    1 time

    Third goal by Ytalo in this edition of the Brazilian Championship.

  • 12
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!!!! Arthur’s cross from the right, Ytalo anticipates the markers to deflect in the counter of the goalkeeper verson.

  • 11
    1 time

    Helinho stretches the pass on the right, but Hurtado was distant and didn’t have control of the ball.

  • 10
    1 time

    In a free-kick, Guilherme Arana crosses into the area, Eduardo Sasha deflects the first post and the ball passes threatening the goal defended by Cleiton.

  • 9
    1 time

    Before the free kick, Keno decides to change his boot. The striker was slipping on the wet lawn of the Nabi Abi Chedid.

  • 8
    1 time

    Keno dominates open on the left and is fouled.

  • 7
    1 time

    Allan opens on the wing for Keno, who goes for the individual shot and gets stuck in Hurtado’s mark.

  • 6
    1 time

    Helinho tries a kick from outside the area, but the left-handed strike gains height and goes far from the target.

  • 3
    1 time

    Helinho stretches the pass for Ytalo’s speed in the attack. But Atlético’s defense cuts in halfway.

  • two
    1 time

    Lucas Evangelista felt muscle discomfort during the warm-up and was replaced at the last minute by Sorriso, ex-Juventude.

  • 1
    1 time

    Keno tries to drive the ball from the side to the center of the lawn, but ends up losing control.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game!

  • 0
    1 time

    The rosters are defined by coaches Maurcio Barbieri (RB Bragantino) and Antnio Mohamed (Atltico).

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico 7 is placed with the same 8 points, but is disadvantaged by RB Bragantino in terms of goal difference.

  • 0
    1 time

    RB Bragantino 5th placed in the Brasileiro with 8 points, the club from the interior of São Paulo lost its unbeaten record against Corinthians in the last round.

  • 0
    1 time

    But the Minas Gerais club will have the absence of forward Hulk, suspended for three yellow cards. Eduardo Sasha replaces shirt 7.

  • 0
    1 time

    After three blunders in a row, Atltico arrives at Bragana Paulista with the objective of winning again in the Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! Today we will follow RB Bragantino x Atltico-MG, early game of the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow all duel moves.

