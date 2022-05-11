RB Bragantino X Atltico-MG – Superesportes
22
1 time
Pulls the line from one side and from the other, Arana’s offside continues in analysis.
19
1 time
The bid is being reviewed by VAR. There are two controversies under analysis: Guilherme Arana’s position and Lo Ortiz’s deviation, first in the belly and then in the hand.
18
1 time
Penalty for the Atltico!! After the free-kick, Arana took advantage of the free kick inside the area, kicked twice and, on the second occasion, Lo Ortiz deflected it with his arm.
17
1 time
Keno taken down by Jadsom on the left wing. Fault marked by the referee.
16
1 time
Ball possession: RB Bragantino 35% Atltico.
15
1 time
Eduardo Sasha receives a pass to invade the area, but is disarmed by defender Lo Ortiz.
14
1 time
Helinho shoots a fast counterattack, bets on the left-handed strike and the shot passes close to the goal defended by verson.
13
1 time
Third goal by Ytalo in this edition of the Brazilian Championship.
12
1 time
GOOOLLL DO RB BRAGANTINO!!!!! Arthur’s cross from the right, Ytalo anticipates the markers to deflect in the counter of the goalkeeper verson.
11
1 time
Helinho stretches the pass on the right, but Hurtado was distant and didn’t have control of the ball.
10
1 time
In a free-kick, Guilherme Arana crosses into the area, Eduardo Sasha deflects the first post and the ball passes threatening the goal defended by Cleiton.
9
1 time
Before the free kick, Keno decides to change his boot. The striker was slipping on the wet lawn of the Nabi Abi Chedid.
8
1 time
Keno dominates open on the left and is fouled.
7
1 time
Allan opens on the wing for Keno, who goes for the individual shot and gets stuck in Hurtado’s mark.
6
1 time
Helinho tries a kick from outside the area, but the left-handed strike gains height and goes far from the target.
3
1 time
Helinho stretches the pass for Ytalo’s speed in the attack. But Atlético’s defense cuts in halfway.
two
1 time
Lucas Evangelista felt muscle discomfort during the warm-up and was replaced at the last minute by Sorriso, ex-Juventude.
1
1 time
Keno tries to drive the ball from the side to the center of the lawn, but ends up losing control.
0
1 time
Start the game!
0
1 time
The rosters are defined by coaches Maurcio Barbieri (RB Bragantino) and Antnio Mohamed (Atltico).
0
1 time
Atltico 7 is placed with the same 8 points, but is disadvantaged by RB Bragantino in terms of goal difference.
0
1 time
RB Bragantino 5th placed in the Brasileiro with 8 points, the club from the interior of São Paulo lost its unbeaten record against Corinthians in the last round.
0
1 time
But the Minas Gerais club will have the absence of forward Hulk, suspended for three yellow cards. Eduardo Sasha replaces shirt 7.
0
1 time
After three blunders in a row, Atltico arrives at Bragana Paulista with the objective of winning again in the Brazilian Championship.
0
1 time
Good night, fans! Today we will follow RB Bragantino x Atltico-MG, early game of the 7th round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow all duel moves.