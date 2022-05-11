News

Reaction to the first few episodes was incredible, says actor

Cornelius
Sequel to the hit series broadcast in the 1990s and 2000s, That ’90s Show already had its first two episodes shown in a test session and, according to the actor Kurtwood Smiththe reactions were “incredible”. In an interview with comic bookthe Red Foreman interpreter was confident about the success of the new series from Netflixsaying that the fans “they will be very happy”.

In the same interview, Smith said he was drawn to the project by the opportunity to return to the cantankerous Foreman family patriarch and to once again play alongside Deborah Jo Rupp, who plays Kitty Foreman. “Those two things were enough to motivate me to want to do the project. I thought that, and then [fui atraído] by the fact that Gregg [Mettler, roteirista e produtor de That ‘70s Show] (…) have created the series”.

According to the spinoff’s synopsis, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) is visiting her grandparents for the summer and meets other kids from the fictional town of Point Place, under the watchful eyes of Kitty and Red.

Original series protagonists, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) are confirmed at in That ’90s Show and will appear as special guests – learn more.

creators of That ’70s Showthe couple bonnie and Terry Turner will drive That ’90s Show next to your daughter, Lindsey Turner. The series will take the traditional sitcom format, with footage in front of a live audience.

The premiere date has not yet been set by Netflix.

