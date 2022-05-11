Reactions on WhatsApp: Internet users debate whether the excuse for the vacuum is over | Technology

WhatsApp reactions started to reach more users this week and a question was raised: Has the end of the vacuum come?

That’s because, now, the person doesn’t have to bother to reply with message or audio, just react with one of these options: 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏.

The term vacuum – which means the condition of a completely empty place, with almost no matter present – is used as slang to refer to when a person is ignored in an interaction, whether online or in person.

The reactions tool is slowly coming to WhatsApp, in app updates for Android and iOS systems. The idea behind the reactions, according to WhatsApp itself, is that users save time and make conversations more fun.

What do you think of the reactions on WhatsApp?

For some of the internet users who already didn’t like to spend a lot of time typing or recording a response, the feature came at a good time, allowing to make this silence more “polite”, joked a user on Twitter.

The situation is a relief for users who may have a certain weight on their conscience for not responding to incoming messages:

For other netizens, now, being left in a vacuum has taken on even greater meaning:

But not everyone considers reactions to be a real response. For these people, if it doesn’t have a message, then it’s still considered a vacuum:

There are even those who have already warned that they will save words:

The tool can also be a good way out when the matter is over:

