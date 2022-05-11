Read the season 1 review

It wouldn’t make much sense to expect an explosion of originality from a series like How I Met Your Father, which carries in its name the pretension of repeating a successful formula from the past — not least because this is not the first attempt to do so. But not even the most nostalgic fans of How I Met Your Mother expected to see so many echoes in the derivative headed by Hilary Duff. The story of Sophie, the aspiring photographer in search of a lifelong love, does more than repeat the structure of its predecessor, that is, put its protagonist to remember how she met the father of her child. Whether in the scenarios, in the cameos or in the plots of the new group of friends, the nods to the production created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are for the entire first season. Unfortunately, less like easter eggsand more like crutches.

You see, it is evident that there are diametrical changes between the series, starting with the fact that How I Met Your Father has a woman as a narrator. The macho jokes, a Barney classic (Neil Patrick Harris), and the climate of bromance between Marshall (Jason Segel) and Ted (Josh Radnor) if they don’t disappear completely, they stay in the background. Now at the center of the story is a friendship between two women, which in itself changes the dynamics of the group. It must also be considered that the New York that is on the screen now is that of 2022, that is, it is no longer permissible to look at the city without taking into account its racial and sexual diversity, nor to pretend that relationships do not take place. as a rule by applications. So, before getting into the merits of how successful these updates are: yes, How I Met Your Father has its peculiarities.

However, instead of starting from what is characteristic of him to build a solid and proper base for his characters, the derivative sometimes prefers to resort to How I Met Your Mother to find inspiration. That alone explains why the engagement of romantic Jesse’s best friend (Chris Lowell) is the starting point of the season, just as a broken heart and a fresh start are the ending point. This type of repetition, associated with a very familiar setting and such direct references to events in the original, invite the viewer not to punctual nostalgic exercises, but to direct comparison, and How I Met Your Father loses. Sophie’s story ceases to function in itself, and begins to operate as well – if not only, as in the case of finale — as a stepping stone to Ted and his friends.

the creator duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger never hid his insecurity with the format sitcom, and it really shines through in the series’ harmless text. However, this “dependency”, which seems to grow as the season progresses, suggests that they have doubts about the project itself. A pity, because they have good characters in their hands.

There’s no denying that Duff and company (yet) don’t have the same chemistry as the previous cast, but they do stand out. although of the exaggerated innocence of punchlines and they even give an air of comfort to what, deep down, is a dated experience. Whether you like it or not, you cling to those figures — especially the different versions of Sophie (in the future, she’s played by the more acidic Kim Cattrall), to Valentina (Francia Raisa) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — and those friendships. So it’s a little counterproductive to go back to the past so often when there’s an interest in what’s new. Also because there is so much to explore in this group. How about showing more of the New York LGBTQIA+ scene, for example? In theory, Ellen (Tien Tran) is there for that, but it has had a superficial development so far. Or, to move away from the pattern that Ted and Robin (Cobie Smulders) established and, yes, give Jesse and Sophie a chance to get along or get frustrated on their own terms?

The truth is How I Met Your Father illustrates how this incessant recycling of old hits can be both a blessing and a curse. It’s not enough to have the “formula for success” — not in TV’s prolific and inventive times, at least. It takes substance. Although it needs adjustments, the derivative has to offer a material with potential. But he needs to get out of his post as an accessory to How I Met Your Motherand assume more original.