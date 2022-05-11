Technology

Releasing AAA PS5 Games on PS Plus Would Hurt First-Party Quality

Sony reinforced its position that debuting first-party AAA games on PlayStation Plus would detract from the quality of projects and shrink the investment made in its studios.

Hiroki Totoki, head of Sony’s finance department, was asked if the company is interested in following Microsoft’s example and debuting games on its new version of PS Plus and, as Jim Ryan said earlier, replied that this would harm the quality of games. .

Opting not to comment on the competition’s strategy, Totoki replied that “AAA games for PS5, if we launch them on subscription services it may be necessary to reduce the investment required and this will harm the quality of first-party games and that is our concern. .”

Sony prefers to focus on ensuring that it invests what is necessary in development to get good games that are released properly.

“Our current idea is to have adequate development costs and an investment in research and development to have quality products that will improve the platform and the business in the long term.”

Sony is known for the quality of its in-house projects, and with games like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine on the way, it makes sense that they would want maximum quality from such famous properties.

