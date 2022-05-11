Representatives of Grupo City meet CT Evaristo de Macedo, Fonte and Fazendão – EC Bahia – Sports

Bahia and Grupo City continue to strengthen ties in the midst of advanced negotiations that link the sale of SAF do Esquadrão de Aço. In recent days, representatives of the conglomerate arrived in Salvador and were able to visit the CT Evaristo de Macedo, Arena Fonte Nova and Fazendão. The information was initially published by the Sou Mais Bahia channel and confirmed by Bahia Notícias.

They remain in Salvador until this Thursday (12) and a source heard by BN reported that the impressions were positive. The new meeting takes place a month after the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, went to Manchester to meet with the group.

The sale of SAF do Bahia will still pass through the scrutiny of the Deliberative Council and the General Shareholders’ Meeting. At the moment, the councilors await the presentation of the official proposal. At the moment, documentation details are being finalized so that the business can move forward.

In an interview on April 27, Bellintani stated that the negotiation is in the “final stretch”.

“We are in the final stretch, but the time will be enough to do something mature and careful. I want that 10, 20, 30 years from now, we look back and see that the care we had at this moment was very important to that the project be born with structure, have longevity and bring satisfaction to the fans, who are a more competitive club, have an improvement in sports, compete in high-level championships, protect Bahia’s history and at the same time form a more competitive club. All care is little, but we don’t need to spend more time than necessary”, he said.

While waiting for news in football management, Bahia continues to play. Last Tuesday (10), Tricolor eliminated Azuriz on penalties in Pato Branco and secured themselves in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The next challenge for the Esquadrão will be this Sunday (15), at 4 pm, against Vasco da Gama in São Januário.