Representatives of the steel sector ask Guedes that the government does not reduce import tax | Economy

Representatives of steel producers asked this Tuesday (10) that the government back off the proposal to reduce the import tax on steel as a measure to try to contain inflation in civil construction.

This Monday (9), the blog of journalist Ana Flor on g1 showed that the economic area of ​​the Jair Bolsonaro government is studying a new package of measures to contain inflation, including a reduction in Mercosur’s common external tariff and a cut in the import tax on steel and basic basket items.

The measures are an attempt to contain the persistent rise in inflation – 11.3% in the 12-month period up to March by the IPCA. The next meeting of the Management Executive Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) of the Ministry of Economy, which can give the hammer on the subject, is scheduled for this Wednesday (11).

This Tuesday, the steel sector expressed opposition to the proposal to reduce, from 10.8% to 4%, the import rate on steel rebar – an input used to reinforce the strength of concrete. The cut under study, according to the businessmen, would be valid from June to December this year.

The Instituto Aço Brasil – which represents companies such as Gerdau and ArcelorMittal – took the sector’s request to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, at a meeting this Tuesday in Brasília.

At the meeting, the entity argued that the eventual tax cut would not contain the rise in prices in civil construction and would still harm Brazilian steel sales.

According to the president of the institute’s Board of Directors, Marcos Faraco, Guedes asked the ministry team at the end of the meeting to reassess the cut proposal. TV Globo tries to confirm this information with the Ministry of Economy.

Inflation in construction

A study by the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) indicates steel as one of the “villains” of rising prices in civil construction.

According to the survey, between July 2020 and January 2022 steel accounted for about 59% of the total increase in costs for building a bridge.

For housing, steel would account for a third of the increase in prices.

Based on this cost increase, CBIC submitted a request to Camex of the Ministry of Economy to reduce the import tax on steel rebar.

In contrast, the Aço Brasil argues that rebar represents only 3% to 5% of the sector’s costs, so that the input would not be the villain of inflation. In this way, the institute claims that the incentive to import steel would not alleviate inflation in civil construction.

According to Faraco, historically, imports represent between 10% and 15% of the steel sold in Brazil – and the domestic market is “fully supplied” by the six main national producers of the input.

According to a survey by Aço Brasil prepared with data from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), rebar contributed with 0.344 percentage points to the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), one of the main indices that measure the rise in construction prices.

This means that, without the impact of rebar prices, the INCC accumulated in 12 months up to April would have a slight drop, from 11.52% measured to 11.19%.

National construction cost index rises more than 26% since January 2020

In addition to questioning the effect of the measure to contain inflation in the country, Aço Brasil argues that the reduction of the import tax could harm the national steel production chain.

That’s because the European Union and countries like the United States have recently raised their import duties for the same product.

“The world started to have a protectionist escalation, with predatory practices. [de produzir aço] starts to sell the product where there is greater commercial opening”, said the executive president of Aço Brasil, Marco Polo de Mello Lopes.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy informed that the Special Secretariat for Foreign Trade and International Affairs will not comment on the measures being studied by the government.

