Review | Fear the Walking Dead – 7X12: Sonny Boy

There is spoilers .

When you have a good show on your hands, the decision to kill off important and/or charismatic characters becomes a big event, something to be discussed for weeks on end after the event. On the other hand, when you have a show that is on the bad side, more wobbly than the undead it portrays, killing one of its few interesting characters, and one played by none other than Keith Carradine, is an act. really stupid, there’s no other word. So many people to die for (like Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Strand, Morgan, Wes, Morgan, Luciana, Morgan or one of the dozen other supporting characters whose names I can’t even remember, like Mor…) and Andrew Chambliss’s bullet drum and Ian Goldberg stops exactly in the direction of John Dorie, Sr., father, by the way, of another iconic character of the series – the best of the soft reboot from the fourth season – also killed by the duo of showrunners who doesn’t really know what to do with the material at hand, other than to spoil it even more.

But the most tragic thing is to make him die in a very stupid way, perhaps to match what they did to his son. Yes, sure, the revelation that he was already dying from the season’s “scriptive radiation” creates that “inevitability” of the whole thing, but Dorie, dressed as Don Quixote, refusing to smear himself with zombie blood, proven the best way to take on a horde of them, is inexplicable. Ah, “there’s no time for that,” says Dorie, but we know this is from unbelievable script laziness, all to supposedly make him die righting the wrong he did by planting evidence against Teddy years ago and now against Teddy. Howard, in order to get Strand’s ears to himself.

Yeah, we got to another point that pissed me off. If Strand is that badass—and he is, let me be clear, but a Joker-type badass from the 1966 Batman series—Dorie butt-butt him and leave him unconscious on his living room floor strikes me as another idiotic move. Want to do something for the good of all, avoid the lightning war that is coming, as many more people will die in it, killing the boss, especially after the second-in-command has been defenestrated. He had the plate and knife in his hand (or the glass and the pistol), but he preferred to cosplay de Cervantes to have a supposedly cinematic end.

Ah, there’s something else that irritated me (one irritation leads to another…): Howard’s death. I don’t care at all about his death, mind you. But what the script does here is it repeats for the third time in this second half of the season, the structure of “introduce a new character to kill him”. Calm. I’m not crazy (yet). My point is that we have never, at any time, learned anything about Howard’s past other than his fondness for museum pieces. The guy was a character we can barely call a character properly speaking, as he was nothing more than the subservient and less than one-dimensional (half-dimensional?) lackey of Strand, the famous “yes man” without the slightest personality. It was enough for Dorie to extract a little bit of the guy’s past, with the revelation that he was a forger of historical relics with a beloved family who abandoned him before the world ended and who cultivated the tower in the hope that they would one day return (he never left to look for a wife and child???), for him to be catapulted from the top of the building. So yes, but a “new” character that is presented to us only to die.

But my biggest irritations end there (the biggest ones, because there are others that I won’t stay here unraveling, because it’s a waste of time). After all, there’s something good about this episode. One is that up until the 25-minute mark, or so when Dorie becomes Strand’s second-in-command (even taking Howard’s death into account), the episode held up well as a redemption story. for the old cowboy. All the issues of radios being found, people speeding toward the ground, the existence of a resistance movement and Dorie being the one who planted the radio in Howard’s room worked for me. The problem is, when the episode got to this point, I looked at the clock and thought something like “okay, now the credits will go up” only for me to realize there was still another 20 minutes to go…

With one less reason to watch Fear the Walking Dead, this season is really testing my patience. Who do I have to root for now if the two cowboys are gone? Virulent Alicia Terminator? June Shadow of What Was? There’s Daniel Demente Assassino, of course, but, as the carriage rides, they’ll bury the character again somewhere, if they don’t kill him dressed as Sancho Panza on top of a donkey…

Fear the Walking Dead – 7X12: Sonny Boy (USA, May 8, 2022)

