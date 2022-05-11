Rio begins the fourth dose vaccination against Covid for people aged 60 and over | Rio de Janeiro

People aged 60 and over can take the fourth dose (second booster) of the Covid vaccine starting this Wednesday (11) in Rio. The calendar for this age group runs until May 21.

Demand for the fourth dose is low. In the age group of 80 years and over, for example, less than half received the second booster of the immunizer.

The Municipal Health Department informs that there is a stock of all vaccines – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Coronavac – available in 236 primary care units and in the extra vaccination posts around the city.

It is worth remembering that all people who are not up to date should go to the post as soon as possible. The vaccine is essential to keep the epidemiological scenario calm, like the one the municipality is experiencing.

Target audience already immunized

Population over 18 years old with a booster dose – 63.7%

Population over 80 years old with 2nd booster dose – 45%

1st dose : people over 5 years old

: people over 5 years old 2nd dose: who is already fit according to the date on the vaccination book

who is already fit according to the date on the vaccination book booster dose : people aged 18 and over who took their second dose at least four months ago

: people aged 18 and over who took their second dose at least four months ago 2nd booster dose: people aged 60 and over and immunosuppressed people over 18 who took their first booster at least four months ago

Anyone who has symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache and changes in smell and / or taste should look for the posts to test for Covid-19.