Róger Guedes is a last-minute embezzlement at Corinthians

Corinthians is set to face Portugal-RJ tomorrow (11), at 21:30 (Brasilia time), for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil. This afternoon, the cast worked at CT Joaquim Grava and coach Vítor Pereira worked out the last details before the decision at Neo Química Arena. Striker Róger Guedes, with an inflammation in his left knee, is low at the last minute at Alvinegro.

Timão’s number 9 performed an image exam in the morning and he was found to have a knee problem. In the afternoon, he stayed with the physiotherapy team and, by decision of the technical committee, will be preserved to avoid future problems. Róger Guedes joins Fagner, João Pedro, Paulinho, Jô, Luan and Ruan Oliveira as Corinthians embezzlers for the duel with Lusa in Rio.

According to information released by the club, the athletes who played for 45 minutes or more against Red Bull Bragantino, last Sunday, did a regenerative training this afternoon and did not participate in the tactical activity. On the field, Vítor Pereira trained with the reserves and with seven other boys from the base.

The coach set up a ball possession activity and also worked on positioning in offensive and defensive dead balls. In the end, the cast calibrated the aim in penalty kicks. Defender Gil was not listed by technical choice, as he comes from a large sequence of games between the commitments for Copa Libertadores and Brasileirão.

A probable formation of Corinthians against Portuguesa-RJ has Cássio; Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu, Raul Gustavo (Robert Renan) and Lucas Piton; Roni, Maycon and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Gustavo Mantuan and Júnior Moraes.

As the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, Timão plays for any win to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. A new tie, regardless of the number of goals, takes the decision of the classified to penalties.

See the complete list of related ones:

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fabio Santos, Lucas Piton and Rafael Ramos

Defenders: João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robert Renan and Robson

Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni and Willian

Attackers: Adson, Felipe, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Júnior Moraes and Wesley