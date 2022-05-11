Rui Vitória mocks Jorge Jesus’ gaffe when reporting Guardiola’s praise | international football
THE Jorge Jesus interview on the program “Bem, Amigos”, last Monday, had repercussions with one of the biggest rivals of the coach’s career. With a slight irony, Rui Vitória published this Wednesday, on social networks, a photo of him next to Pep Guardiola. It was a reference to a gaffe committed by the ex-Flamengo in sportv.
In the interview, Jesus recalled a praise for Benfica’s defensive system made by Guardiola in his book. The Portuguese spoke with all the letters:
– Who was Benfica’s coach? I – said Jesus.
Guardiola’s praise came after Bayern Munich’s clash with Benfica in the quarter-finals of the 2015/16 Champions League. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, and the Bavarian team won 1-0 in Germany.
Who was Benfica’s coach? Rui Vitória. The Portuguese, who is without a club after leaving Spartak Moscow at the end of last year, published a photo of his greeting with Guardiola and a suspicious emoji.
Jorge Jesus has never faced a team coached by Pep Guardiola in his career.
January 2017 headline from the website of the newspaper Record, from Portugal, highlights Guardiola’s praise for Benfica de… Rui Vitória, not Jorge Jesus — Photo: Reproduction/Record