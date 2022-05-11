NewsWorld

Russia can achieve goals in coming months and leave Ukraine landlocked, US says

US Director of National Intelligence says Putin wants to extend the war to Transnistria, but that ‘he will not be able to get there without enacting general mobilization’

FADEL SENNA / AFPDonbass
Smoke rises near the city of Severodonetsk, Donbas region, on April 7, 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion launched in Ukraine.

You United State informed this Tuesday, 10th, that the Russia intensified its offensives in eastern Ukrainewhere the Donbass is located, and that the intentions of Vladimir Putin go far beyond that territory. “Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine during which he is intent on achieving goals beyond Donbass,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress. The senior official warned that in the coming months there could be “an escalation”, but said that Putin “will only authorize the use of nuclear weapons if he perceives an existential threat to the Russian state or regime”.

Haines also warned that Putin wants to extend the war to transnistria, even if this implies a military escalation and the establishment of martial law in Russia. The desire for this region has already been reported by a Russian general. However, so far, the Kremlin has not commented on the statement. The director of US National Intelligence points out that it is possible that Russian forces will achieve this objective – conquer Donbass – in the coming months, but “they will not be able to reach Transnistria and include Odessa without enacting a form of general mobilization”. The Russian army relinquished control of Kiev and mobilized in the south and east of the country, officially to “liberate” the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in the Donbass, which would allow Moscow to fully control the Sea of ​​Azov and guarantee its continuity.

Black Sea

