Russia extends yellow terrorist threat level

Russian regions near the border with Ukraine have extended the alert until May 25

Russian region near the border with Ukraine has extended the yellow level of terrorist threat in its territories until May 25. Kursk and Belgorod regions have maintained the alert level since April 13.

In a statement, Kursk region governor Roman Starovoit said threats persist even after reporting “tranquility” during Victory Day, celebrated last Monday (May 9, 2022).

“Remain vigilant and inform security services of suspicious items”, he added. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov also issued a similar note.

The Russian government sets 3 levels of terrorist threat for the adoption of additional measures to ensure the safety of civilians. The regions have reported attacks coming from Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, which began on 24 February.

This Wednesday (May 11), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that it shot down a Russian MI-24 helicopter in the Lviv region of western Ukraine. This is the 15th Russian helicopter shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the invasion began.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied on Wednesday morning any intention by the Russian government to enact martial law in the country. The law is a norm instituted in cases of conflict, which exchanges civil laws and authorities for military laws.