Russia is ‘concerned’ about counterattack, says Ukraine

Russia mobilized 20 battalions around Belgorod, a region located on the Seversky Donets River and about 40 km away from the border with Ukraine. According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Vadym Denysenko, the military move is a demonstration of “Russia’s preoccupation with a counterattack”, mainly in Kharkiv.

“Russian troops are very concerned about our counter-offensive in the region of Kharkivin the north of the region, to be more precise”, said Denysenko.

The Ukrainian authority, however, stated that the “Russian military has enough strength for another attack in the region”, but denied that the troops had arrived to Luhansk.

To reach the regions to the east, the Russians are approaching Izium (to the south) to take parts of the Donetsk region. “In the direction of Izium, they carry out an aerial reconnaissance”said Denysenko.

The adviser to the President of Ukraine, Aleksey Arestovich, said that after receiving Western weapons, the country has “every chance” to launch a response to Russia.

Hours later, Zelensky asked the population not to put pressure on Ukrainian troops waiting “weekly and daily battlefield victories”.