“Salary of R$ 300 thousand”; Flamengo can fire Paulo Sousa and bring Atlético-MG ‘dream’

As a result of the pressure for lower-than-expected results, especially in the Brasileirão, changes are studied in Mais Querido

THE Flamengo is not having a good moment in the Brazilian Championship, having won only 1 victory in the first 5 games and occupying the bottom part of the leaderboard, putting a lot of pressure on Paulo Sousa’s back. Not even the 1st place and unbeaten record in Libertadores save the coach, who lives more and more on the “tightrope”.

With the return of Jorge Jesus practically 100% ruled out, causing sadness in some fans, who wanted to see him again in charge, other options are beginning to be considered behind the scenes, even though there are still no official negotiations underway. The next match for the national team, which will be against Ceará, at Castelão, should be decisive for the future.

Thus, according to the portal “O Futebolero”, as Mister is very close to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, another Portuguese appears as a favorite to take charge if the resignation of the current coach is confirmed: Carlos Carvalhal, who is at the end of his contract and plans to change airs in mid-June, being able to accept a visit to Brazil.

It is worth remembering that the Atlético-MGbefore confirming the arrival of Antonio Mohamed, who has been doing a good job so far, negotiated directly with the Sporting Braga coach, who at the time preferred to remain in Europe. Along these lines, now closer to ending his time there, he could again open negotiations.

If it weren’t enough to be considered an experienced technician and who could succeed by taking on the Rubro-Negro project, Carvalhal still has an advantage over Paulo Sousa: he currently earns around R$300,000 a month, that is, much less than half of what the flamengo player earns in his contract.increasing interest behind the scenes.