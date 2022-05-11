Santos will receive a millionaire bonus for the sale of Kaio Jorge and cheers for Luan Peres

Santos will receive a bonus of 1.5 million euros (about R$ 8 million at the current price) for the sale of striker Kaio Jorge to Juventus, from Italy. According to the contract signed between the clubs, Peixe would receive a bonus for the classification of the Italian team for the Champions League and if the attacker reached a game goal.

Juventus are fourth in the standings and have already secured a spot in next season’s Champions League. Kaio Jorge, on the other hand, is recovering from knee surgery and has only played 11 games for the main team, in addition to three others for the U-23 team. He won’t be back on the pitch until November.

Kaio Jorge was sold by Santos in the middle of last year for 3 million Euros (R$ 19 million at the price at the time). He made 84 games and 17 goals with the Peixe shirt.

Santos is still rooting for Olympique’s qualification for the Champions League to receive a bonus of 500 thousand Euros (about R$ 2.7 million at the current price) provided for in the contract for the sale of defender Luan Peres.

Olympique, commanded by Jorge Sampaoli, occupies the second place in the French Championship, with three points of advantage over the second place. There are still two rounds left for the end of the competition and only the first two guarantee qualification for the Champions League. Olympique can already guarantee the spot in case of victory over Rennes next Sunday.

Luan Peres was sold to Olympique last year in a deal tied to the agreement to repay the debt with Doyen. The defender played 90 games with the Peixe shirt.