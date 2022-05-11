São José begins a new phase of vaccination against Influenza

Rodrigo Luiz Ribeiro





This Monday (9), a new stage of vaccination against influenza began in São José dos Campos, with the entry of a new group to receive immunization: indigenous people, quilombolas, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities. .

Currently, immunization is already available for the elderly over 60 years, health workers, children over 6 months and under five years, pregnant and postpartum women.

The forecast is that a new stage will begin on the 16th for professionals from the security and rescue forces, armed forces, prison system employees, truck drivers, workers in the collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers, port workers, the private population. of freedom and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.

Vaccination posts

During the week, vaccination takes place at all UBS’s Resolve (Basic Health Units), from 8 am to 5 pm, with distribution of vouchers from 8 am, and at 1 pm until they are exhausted or according to operational capacity and physical structure. of each unit, at Colégio Tableau, from 8 am to 9 pm, at Cefe (Educator Training Center), from 6 pm to 9 pm, and at the Cipax Laboratory units in Vale Sul Shopping and Praça Afonso Pena, from 9 am to 4 pm.

To carry out the immunization, it is enough to bring an original document with a photo. The Prefecture also continues with vaccination actions on weekends.

The campaign

According to the CVE (Center for Epidemiological Surveillance) of the Government of the State of São Paulo, vaccination against influenza of people belonging to the target groups of the immunization program has as main objective to reduce the burden of the disease, preventing hospitalizations, deaths and consultations. outpatient and emergency services.

Thus, like vaccination against Covid-19, which must be maintained and the vaccination schedule completed by each person, immunization against Influenza contributes to preventing new variants of the virus from appearing and consequently reducing the number of cases of the diseases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths.

the vaccine

The composition of the vaccine is established annually by the WHO (World Health Organization), based on information received from reference laboratories on the prevalence of circulating strains.

The recommendation on the composition of the vaccine occurs in the second half of each year, to meet the needs of protection against influenza in the winter of the Southern Hemisphere.

Therefore, according to Resolution-RE No. 3,903, of October 14, 2021 by ANVISA (National Health Surveillance Agency), the trivalent influenza vaccine used in Brazil in 2022 has three types of virus strains in combination: A/Victoria/ 2570/2019 (H1N1)pdm09 b, A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2) and B/Australia/02/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage).



