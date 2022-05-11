scammers are trying to steal the FGTS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Caixa Econômica Federal has created accounts in the Caixa Tem app for Brazilians. The application, in addition to functioning as a kind of popular bank, can serve to receive government benefits. For this reason, some scammers are taking advantage to try to steal money from honest Brazilians.

See too: Secrets Every Gas Station Never Reveals

Caixa Tem scams: find out if you fell

The extraordinary payment of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has already started. Most Brazilians will receive amounts of up to R$1,000 through the Caixa Tem app. This motivated many criminals to access the app on behalf of other beneficiaries. The objective is only one: to steal the money that will be deposited in the account.

Many victims only realize that they fell for the scam after accessing the application and encountering some difficulties. The thieves register the citizen’s CPF without him knowing and provide some other false data, such as e-mail, address and phone number.

If you tried to access Caixa Tem, but you are not able to, it may be that you have fallen into a scam. Check if the e-mail that appears registered is yours or if it is an unknown address. In fact, the tip here is to access the program from now on to ensure that everything is ok. Otherwise, scammers may be able to transfer some amount from the account to other banks.

How to prevent scams in Caixa Tem

The main action to prevent scams in Caixa Tem is to update your data and create different passwords. If any suspicious activity is noticed, Caixa must be informed and, if necessary, seek guidance from the police forces.

Never access unknown links that were sent by WhatsApp, SMS or email. Know that the deposit of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS will be made automatically within the app. I don’t need to authorize any action or provide any kind of data.