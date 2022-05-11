Scarlet Witch Is More Like Pokemon Than You Think

Wanda Maximoff has evolved a lot over the years in the Cinematic Universe, until she became Scarlet Witch. Fans compared this evolution to that of a very popular Pokémon.

On Twitter, they compared the character played by Elizabeth Olsen to the stages of evolution of Charmander.

Like the pokémon, the character changed its look as it grew in powers in the MCU, reaching a more comic-like appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2).

The art, naturally, is a joke, but especially for the color of the characters, it generates inevitable comparisons between the two.

See below.

Doctor Strange 2 Casts Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now showing in theaters.