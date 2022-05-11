Screenwriter confirms hero’s new love interest

[Atenção: o texto a seguir contém spoilers de Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura]

Clea, the Sorceress Supreme of the Dark Dimension, is introduced in one of the post-credits scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and, of course, the appearance of Charlize Theron how the character raised questions not only about her future in MCUas well as the heart of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). That’s because Clea is one of the hero’s love interests in the comics.

In an interview with Gizmodothe screenwriter Michael Waldron confirmed that she should be the new Doctor Strange novel in the MCU’s next steps.

“We knew we wanted to introduce Clea. She’s Strange’s great love in the comics and I felt at the beginning of the movie he wasn’t ready to meet the love of his life. We had to close the loop on him and Christine Palmer. [Rachel McAdams]. So after she advises him not to be afraid of love, it felt like the right time to give a preview of what could eventually happen between him and Clea.”

