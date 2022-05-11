Season 2 of ‘Round 6’ is expected to premiere at the end of 2024

‘Round 6’ became one of the biggest and most acclaimed hits of the Netflix and now the giant of streaming has already started to reveal its plans for the already confirmed 2nd season.

According to Varietythe platform has plans to launch the next cycle in end of 2024. Details about the new episodes were not revealed.

In an interview with deadline, Hwang Dong-hyukcreator of the series, indicated the possibility of returning dead characters for the second cycle.

“The majority [dos personagens] are dead, but I will try to bring them back in season two. Maybe Kang Sae-byeok [interpretada por HoYeon Jung] have a twin sister. We’ll see.”

he completes, “All I can say about the next cycle is that there will be more amazing games. I’m currently thinking and collecting ideas for the second season. I haven’t started the writing process yet.”

Previously, Dong-hyuk had confirmed the return of the character of Lee Jung-jaewhich will have a great heroic journey: “It’s all a secret. I can’t tell you anything. But Gi-hun will come back to do something meaningful for the world around him.”

#SquidGame creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teases Season 2 of the global sensation. “It’s here,” he says pointing to his brain. “Not on the page.” https://t.co/YlAM9sXfmR pic.twitter.com/KmmjOJpeUq — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2022

The filmmaker also confirmed that he Netflix are already discussing plans for season 3 as well.

During an interview for the Korea Times, Hwang said the following:

“I’m already talking to Netflix about the next steps, season 2 and season 3, to be clear. What I can say for sure is that we will come to a conclusion soon.”

Conquering the podium as the most watched series in Netflix, ‘Round 6’ has been shown in more than 142 million of homes in just over a month.

For those who haven’t watched it yet, the plot shows a group of people with millionaire debts in search of a prize that will change their lives if they agree to participate in a mysterious game divided into six stages.

Over the course of the tasks, 456 participants from all walks of life are locked away in a secret location where they play to win 45.6 billion won.

Each game is a traditional Korean children’s game, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner and what is the purpose of this game?

