see coach Tite’s squad list

Coach Tite today called up the Brazilian team for the team’s friendlies in June. The coach called Danilo, Palmeiras midfielder. Strikers Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha were called up again. See the complete list:

See the list of nominees:

goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras) Sides: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Manchester United) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Manchester United) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) Defenders: Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Socks: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Danilo (Palmeiras), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Danilo (Palmeiras), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) Attackers: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Raphinha (Leeds), Richarlison (Everton), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Brazil will face South Korea on June 2, at Seoul World Cup Stadium, at 8 am (GMT). On the 6th, in Tokyo, the duel will be against Japan, at the National Stadium in Tokyo, at 7:20 am.

Before the call-up, Juninho Paulista, CBF Football coordinator, said that the friendly against Argentina, which would take place on June 11, in Melbourne, Australia, was cancelled.