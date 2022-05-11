Business

see the numbers drawn this tuesday

THE Cashier draw this Tuesday (10) the Lotofácil contest 2517. The prize for whoever hits the 15 dozen of the most beloved lottery in Brazil is R$ 1.5 million. The draw takes place on Lucky Spacein São Paulo, and the result you can see below.

Lotofácil Result 2517

01, 02, 03, 05, 06, 09, 10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23, 24

Lotofácil also pays cash prizes for those who hit 11, 12, 13 and 14. Betting on Lotofácil is a lot of fun. With draws from Monday to Saturday, for just R$ 2.5 you choose 15 numbers from the 25 available on the steering wheel. The more you bet, the more chances to win. The chance of at least doubling the investment, that is, hitting 11 points and winning R$ 5, is 1 in 11.

